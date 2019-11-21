Last week’s Gospel reading was Luke 21:5–19. Jesus tells his disciples about the end time and what it will be like when his followers (Christians) will be persecuted for their beliefs. He concludes, “You will be hated by all because of my name, but not a hair on your head will be destroyed. By your perseverance you will secure your lives.”
Everything made by men will sooner or later come to an end, said the Rev. Joseph Ikegbunam. That’s why we shouldn’t worry about these fleeting things, but rather live with eternal life as the destination in mind.
Mass schedule: Nov. 22–28: Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday 10:15 a.m. (at the Manor), Wednesday 9 a.m., Thursday 9 a.m.
More information: mostholyname vt.org, 802-888-3318, holysaints@comcast.net.
— Shannara Johnson