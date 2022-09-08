Jesus told us that the cost of discipleship requires that we renounce both the possessions of our hearts and of the earth. We must, Christ says, be willing to “hate” our own parents and family to follow him. Father Sahaya Paul understood this to mean that we must not value anything — children, spouses, parents, earthly possessions — above the Lord.
We are not to be literally hateful of them. Christ says in the Gospel of St. Matthew that those who cannot love Christ more than they are unworthy of him. This is because they all may spoil the relationship we have with him and we must have nothing holding us back. Christ gave up his very life for us and we must be willing to do the same.
Mass times Sep. 9-15: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday 9 a.m.; Wednesday noon; Thursday a.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass. Confessions: One hour-half before Sunday and Saturday masses, or by appointment.
— Gabriel Lucier
