This past week Father William Giroux preached on the good shepherd. Jesus said in the Gospel that he is the gate and the shepherd. He is the shepherd who we follow as Christians; he is the gate who Catholics enter through to have an abundance of life.
Giroux recalled the words of St. Peter, “by his wounds we are healed.” He is also the lamb who redeems us; the shepherd who was willing to become one with his sheep, taking on the form of a lamb for us. In this fold, he is the shepherd who guides; he is the gate that protects; he is the lamb that nourishes. May we live a life guided by him and allow his grace to change and make us one with him.
