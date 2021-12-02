“Nobody likes a flabby faith,” said Fr. Jon Schnobrich in his homily on the first Sunday of Advent. The season calls us to prepare, so how will we spend these next four weeks? If we follow a spiritual discipline, our faith becomes more “toned” and we gain perseverance, trust and humility.
Fr. Jon recalled a retreat where the participants spent eight days in silence and prayed four hours a day. He said the enemy used that silence to assault him with lies like, “You’re doing this all wrong; you’re wasting your time.” But the spiritual director explained that God allows such assaults because he wants us to stretch our faith and make more room for him in our hearts. A good place to start is by attending daily Mass and praying the Rosary every day.
Join us at church for a special Advent mission with Fr. Timothy on Friday, Dec. 3, 6-8 p.m., followed by potluck dinner, and Saturday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m.-noon.
Mass times Dec. 3-9: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday 9 a.m.; Wednesday noon and 5:30 p.m., Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary); Thursday 9 a.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass. Confessions Saturday 3:15-3:45 p.m., or by appointment.
— Shannara Johnson
