“The Old Testament foreshadows, the New Testament fulfills, and our lives echo,” said Fr. Jon Schnobrich. The Ark of the Covenant and Mary’s visitation at her cousin Elizabeth’s house who was pregnant with John the Baptist are good examples.
Both Mary and the ark traveled through the hill country in Judaea. David exclaimed, “How can the Ark of the Lord come to me?” Elizabeth exclaimed, “And why is this granted me, that the mother of my Lord should come to me?”
David danced and leapt for joy in front of the ark John the Baptist leapt in Elizabeth’s womb when the pregnant Mary arrived. The original ark contained manna, the bread from heaven that had kept the Hebrews alive in the desert; Mary, the Ark of the New Covenant, carried the one who called himself, the bread of life, through which all should receive eternal life.
On Jan. 12, Mary Beerworth of Vermont Right to Life will discuss Vermont Proposal 5 at the Crosby Center. This is an important issue that will be on the ballot in November.
Mass times: Friday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve), 4 and 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day), midnight and 9 a.m.; Sunday, Dec. 26, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; no Mass on Monday and Tuesday; Wednesday, Dec. 29, noon; Thursday, Dec. 30, 9 a.m.
Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass.
— Shannara Johnson
