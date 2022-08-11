This week, Fr. Bernard Gaudreau gave a homily on the 11th chapter of letter to the Hebrews. The author of the letter called back into our mind great examples of faith. As Gaudreau explained, faith is the acceptance of the unseen and attaches our person and trust to God. It is not contrary to reason, but more of a partner to it, with faith helping us to understand the spiritual and divine that cannot reason fully grasp.
The example of such faith, as the author of Hebrews has written, is Abraham, who kept trust in God in the midst of the unknowable. Gaudreau said that we can imitate Christ and know how to live more faithfully through Abraham and many other patriarchs and prophets of the Old Testament, and through the friends of God — the saints.
Mass times Aug. 12-17: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 PM; Sunday 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday 5 p.m.; Wednesday noon; Thursday 9 a.m. Confessions Saturday 3:15-3:45 p.m., or by appointment.
— Gabriel Lucier
