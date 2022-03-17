In the New Testament, Jesus refers to the Father over 150 times, said Fr. Jon Schnobrich. All his miracles and teachings are done in reference to God.
Jesus is the son, and everything flows from that reality, from the security of knowing who he is and what his place is. In our struggles with selfishness and weakness, if we act outside of our place as beloved children of God, we have lost our way. Remembering who we are will keep us firmly rooted in our faith and our relationship with God.
On Friday, March 18, 5 p.m., participate in the “Divine Mercy Chaplet” (sung) and Stations of the Cross, followed by an episode of “The Chosen” at the Crosby Center. Bring your own meal to eat.
On Sunday, March 20, 2 p.m., the Eileen George prayer group meets at the Crosby Center. On Saturday, March 26, noon-2 p.m., enjoy a free community soup lunch at the Crosby Center.
Mass times March 18-24: Friday, 9 a.m.; Saturday, 4 p.m.; Sunday, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, noon; Thursday, 9 a.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is one hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass.
— Shannara Johnson
