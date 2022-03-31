Jesus’s parable of the prodigal son shows that sin is about relationship, with God, others and ourselves, said Fr. Jon Schnobrich. In the story, both sons struggle with sin — the younger with rebellion, the older with resentment. The younger son falls for the same lie Satan deceived Eve with: “God is holding out on you; you could be powerful like him, but he doesn’t like the competition.”
The older son refuses to celebrate his brother’s return. He sees himself as a mere servant and believes the father doesn’t care about him. But Jesus shows us who the father really is. He never stops loving either son and, he doesn’t condemn them. How does God see you? Could it really be that his love for you is that pure, real and unconditional?
On Friday, April 1, 5 p.m., the church sings the Divine Mercy Chaplet with Stations of the Cross, followed by bring your own meal and an episode of “The Chosen” at the Crosby Center.
Forty hours of eucharistic adoration will be held Monday, April 11, 3 a.m., to Tuesday, April 12, 7 p.m.
Mass times April 1-7: Friday, 9 a.m.; Saturday, 4 p.m.; Sunday, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, noon; Thursday, 9 a.m.
Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass. Confession is held 3:15-3:45 p.m. Saturdays at church or by appointment. Additional confession times during Lent: Sundays 7:30-7:50 and 10-10:20 a.m.
— Shannara Johnson
