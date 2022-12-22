On the fourth Sunday of Advent, Father Jon Schnobrich focused our attention on the last candle that was lit: the angel, or love candle. Love, as the father told us, always desires union, always desires to be close.
In the gospel reading, we have the prophet Isaiah telling King Ahaz that there will come from a virgin, a child named Emmanuel, meaning, “God with us.” St. Matthew will draw back to this prophecy of Isaiah and connect it to the virgin birth of Christ. Christ, fully divine, takes upon himself human nature. His hypostasis — his person — unites within these two natures without being mixed together. Christ, fully one with God, becomes man so that, following along with this goal of love, he might unite us back to him. He is born of a virgin and is imputed with human nature for no other reason except that the fallen human race might be reunited fully with God.
Mass times Dec. 23-19: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 and 7 p.m.; Sunday, midnight mass and 9 a.m.; Wednesday noon; Thursday 9 a.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass. Confessions: One hour-half before Sunday and Saturday masses, or by appointment.
— Gabriel Lucier
