Pope Francis said, “The wounds of Jesus are a scandal, a stumbling block for faith, yet they are also the test of faith. That is why on the body of the risen Christ the wounds never pass away; they remain, for those wounds are the enduring sign of God’s love for us. They are essential for believing in God. Not for believing that God exists, but for believing that God is love, mercy and faithfulness. Saint Peter, quoting Isaiah, writes to Christians: ‘By his wounds you have been healed.’”
“Can we believe that God really is that good?” asked Fr. Jon Schnobrich. “Or is he angry, vengeful, out to get us?” To answer that question, consider that we mistreated him, mocked him, slapped him, spat at him, tortured him and nailed him to a cross. We killed him... and yet he loves us and wants us to be saved. He knows what it’s like to suffer, to be wounded — so if we bring our suffering to him, our own wounds can be healed.
May devotions start on Tuesday, May 3, 6-7 p.m., and continue every Tuesday in May.
Mass times April 29 to May 5: Friday, 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 PM; Sunday, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Monday, no Mass; Tuesday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, noon; Thursday, 9 a.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass.
— Shannara Johnson
