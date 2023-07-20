In reflecting on the flooding of Vermont, let us keep in mind to help and pray for those currently suffering.
Christ says in Matthew, “Heaven and earth shall pass away.” Considering this, how do we find hope? Father Jon Schnobrich points us back to Adam and Eve. They were at peace with God and creation until the fall, by which corruption occurred through original sin. In response God enters creation by the Virgin Mary in the person of Christ.
By him we are refashioned, but in light of his resurrection, we keep hopeful for the renewal of the cosmos. At that time, we will rediscover ourselves, perfected in Christ. Considering this hope until then, we are in need of change now. Our soil needs to be penetrated by the seed of God. To change, we must soften the soil and reflect on our conscience, in prayer and spiritual direction. If we lack fertile soil, then we will be deaf to Christ.
Mass times July 21-27: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m. 10:30 a.m. Mass; Tuesday 5 p.m.; Wednesday noon; and Thursday 9 a.m.
