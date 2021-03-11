In his homily, Fr. Joseph Ikegbunam talked about the deadly sin of lust. God gave us the Ten Commandments to become better people, he said, but lust causes us to lose sight of what’s really important.
We believe it’s our natural right to have sex with whomever we want, but it means giving in to evil. We lose our image of who we are for the sake of our passions. We should pray to God and ask him to grant us chastity and humility.
Mass times March 12-18: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday 9 a.m.; Wednesday noon; and Thursday 9 a.m.
Devotions during Lent: virtual rosary with Fr. Jon, Tuesdays, 6 p.m.; Stations of the Cross, Fridays, 6 p.m. in church with Fr. Jon, and 7 p.m. online with deacon Tom Cooney; rosary for life with Diane Marcoux, Saturdays, 3:20 p.m., in church, followed by 4 p.m. Mass.; adoration of the blessed sacrament, one hour before weekday and Saturday Masses; reconciliation, Saturdays 3:15-3:45 p.m., or by appointment.
Call the office at 802-888-3318, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.). Contact the office for the Zoom links.
— Shannara Johnson
