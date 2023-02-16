Father Jon Schnobrich reminded us this week that Jesus is not interested in mediocrity. He is not interested in the least that you can do but calls us to be more. One can avoid stealing and murder quite easily, but what of the desires and feelings that are at the root of these actions? Jesus does not want the heart to be disordered either, fueling the possibilities of doing what is wrong. One must be transformed within the heart, and not settle for what is less, but only for what is holy.
Join us Tuesday, Feb. 21, 5:30-7 p.m. as we join forces with Blessed Sacrament Church to host an international dinner offering Indian and Filipino cuisine as a fundraiser for the victims of the earthquake in Syria and Turkey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.