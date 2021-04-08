Lenten Season and Easter Week this year felt different to me: more joyful because we were allowed back in church to celebrate it, more sacred because it took me a while to fully grow into the Catholic faith, and more urgent because it feels like our time to repent and change is running short.
I attended most of the week’s services — Tenebrae, Easter vigil, Easter Sunday Mass. What impressed me most was the touching Holy Thursday Mass and the subsequent adoration that lasted until 11 p.m. I didn’t really understand the meaning of it until the worship team sang, “Stay here and keep watch with me; the hour has come.”
I realized we were literally sitting with Jesus (who was with us in the form of the Holy Eucharist), keeping him company in his darkest hour while his disciples were falling asleep. What a privilege and how very sad at the same time.
I feel incredibly blessed that we have Fr. Jon and Fr. Joseph keeping watch together with us and guiding us. They are truly the most amazing, kind and wonderful priests anyone could wish for. We love you, fathers.
Mass times April 9-15: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday 9 a.m.; Wednesday noon; and Thursday 9 a.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament one hour before weekday and Saturday Masses. Reconciliation Saturdays, 3:15-3:45 p.m., or by appointment.
— Shannara Johnson
