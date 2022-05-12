Jesus promised that he would do anything we ask him in his name, said Fr. Jon Schnobrich. God is uncreated spirit. We can’t see, hear, taste or touch him so dare we believe that the father who sent us his son is also in us?
The reason that he loves us so much is not because we are so good, it’s because it is in his nature; it’s a gift of grace to us. When we are in love, we can lose ourselves gazing at our beloved’s face. Let’s imagine God lovingly gazing at us. Jesus lived like that his whole life, under the loving gaze of the Father.
God is a good father. He doesn’t want to shame or condemn us; he wants to love and heal and forgive. He gives us the hope that death is not the end but the beginning.
May devotions are Tuesday, May 17, 6-7 p.m., at church.
Mass times May 13-19: Friday, 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Monday, no Mass; Tuesday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, noon; Thursday, 9 a.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass.
More at mostholynamevt.org, mhnj@vermontcatholic.org or 802-888-3318 (Monday to Friday, 8 a.m.-1p.m.)
— Shannara Johnson
