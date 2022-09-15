This week, Father Jon Schnobrich had us reflect on the parable of the prodigal son. In this parable, a son asks his father to give him his inheritance long before he is supposed to have it. The father gives it to him. The son proceeds to waste it and his own life away.
Regretful, the son comes back to his father. The father greeted him with open arms upon seeing him. The other son sees his father throw a party for his younger brother and becomes envious.
He worked so hard to earn his father’s love, while his brother, according to him, did nothing to earn it.
What we must reflect upon as Christians is that our Father, God, needs no works of us to earn his love. He freely gives it, but we also must realize as did the younger son, that we cannot be sustained in this life without the father.
Mass times Sep. 16-22: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday 9 a.m.; Wednesday, no Mass; Thursday, no Mass. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass. Confessions: One hour-half before Sunday and Saturday masses, or by appointment.
— Gabriel Lucier
