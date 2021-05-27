In John 21:15–17, Jesus asks Peter three times, “Simon, son of John, do you love me?” and Peter answers three times, “Yes, Lord, you know that I love you.”
This passage is commonly viewed as preemptive repentance for Peter’s denying Jesus three times, said Fr. Jon Schnobrich. But there’s more. The original Greek has several words for love: storge (familial affection), eros (romantic love), philia (brotherly love), and agape (God-like, holy love).
Jesus asks Peter twice, “Do you love (agape) me?” and Peter answers: “You know I love (philia) you.” The third time, Jesus says, “Do you love (philia) me?”
This shows that Jesus understands our human weakness and meets us at the level where we are. Jesus wasn’t scolding or shaming Peter. We sometimes think God is disappointed or angry that we’re not perfect, but that’s not the case.
Many years later, Peter fled Rome to escape persecution. That night, Jesus appeared to him carrying his cross, and Peter, understanding, went back to Rome to meet his fate. That day, he could finally say, “Yes, Lord, I love (agape) you.”
— Shannara Johnson
