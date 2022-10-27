Father Jon Schnobrich read a quote from St. Bonaventure: “If you learn everything except Christ, you learn nothing. If you learn nothing except Christ, you learn everything.”
Our attitude toward Christ must be like that of the publican who we read about in this week’s gospel. Schnobrich pointed out he had humbled himself in prayer, unlike the boastful pharisee. The pharisee went into prayer, saying to God how great he was compared to others. He raised himself above the publican. The publican, unlike the pharisee, humbled himself before God, beating his breast and asking for mercy. The publican gave no excuse to God for his deeds. We must keep in mind, there is no excuse before God for what we would do against others and our neighbors. Unlike the pharisee who boasted of his vain rituals and hardened heart, have a humbled heart before God. Instead of counting on yourself, count on Christ.
Mass times Oct. 28-Nov. 3: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday noon; Wednesday noon; and Thursday 9 a.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass. Confessions: One hour-half before Sunday and Saturday masses, or by appointment.
— Gabriel Lucier
