Father Jon Schnobrich preached on a difficult invitation given by Christ in this week’s gospel, focused on loving him above all else and picking up our cross and following him. Christ does not merely call you to imitate him, as that aims only to correct behavior. He calls one to become detached from a love of family, desires and dreams as the end all and be all of our lives.
He is calling us to himself, he who invites us to renounce the world and properly take up the Christian life. He proclaims, “Whoever finds his life loses it, and whoever loses his life for my sake will find it.” Christ gives us an attack upon egoism and self-peace in these words. It is Christ who we must attach ourselves to, as he is the source of all life and being.
