Fr. Jon Schnobrich’s homily followed the theme “Believe to belong.” In John 6:24-35, the crowd demands a sign from Jesus so they can believe in him, like the bread God manifested in the desert for their ancestors. Jesus says, “I am the bread of life; whoever comes to me will never hunger, and whoever believes in me will never thirst.”
Jesus in the Eucharist is the holy sacrifice for each of us and our salvation. Some saints and mystics were able to see the transubstantiation of the host and were struck by the beauty and love of this divine gift. Every grace in our life flows from the Eucharist. Jesus wanted to not only feed people’s physical hunger but their spiritual hunger. Our faith shows that we belong to him, like a family. Everything in our life is a gift from God and belongs to Him, and so do we.
On Tuesday, Aug. 10, 6-7 p.m., enjoy ALIVE!, an evening of worship, song, adoration and fellowship
On Sunday, Aug. 15, 2 p.m., the Eileen George Prayer Group meets from 1-2 p.m.
Mass times Aug. 6-12: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday 9 a.m.; Wednesday noon; and Thursday 9 a.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass. Confessions Saturday 3:15-3:45 p.m. or by appointment.
— Shannara Johnson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.