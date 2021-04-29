In John 10:11-18, Jesus states, “A good shepherd lays down his life for the sheep.”
Fr. Jon Schnobrich said Jesus is often depicted as gentle shepherd, but that’s not the whole picture. Real-life shepherds are tough as nails and use their staff to fight off predators trying to attack their flock.
He told the story of Fr. Stanley Rother, an American martyr who died in the 1980s because he refused to leave his parish in Guatemala when civil war broke out. Some days, he would take a wheelbarrow and collect the bodies of parishioners in the fields in order to bury them. He was fatally shot by three assassins. Days before his death, he wrote in a letter, “The shepherd cannot run at the first sign of danger.” That’s how it’s supposed to be, said Fr. Jon — the shepherd should never abandon his flock.
Pray for your priests and bishops.
Special events: May 1, 9 a.m.-noon: “Stuff a Truck” food drive in front of Holy Cross church; benefits Johnson/Morrisville Food shelves. May devotions to our blessed mother: Tuesdays in May, 6-7 p.m. at church.
Mass times April 30–May 6: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday 9 a.m.; Wednesday noon; Thursday 9 a.m. Adoration one hour before weekday and Saturday Masses. Reconciliation Saturdays, 3:15-3:45 p.m., or by appointment.
— Shannara Johnson
