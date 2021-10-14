The month of October is the month of the holy rosary. On Oct. 7, we celebrated the Feast Day of Our Lady of the Rosary, which is also the 450th anniversary of the Battle of Lepanto. This famous and bloody naval battle took place off the coast of Greece. Facing certain defeat, Pope Pius V asked the Christian faithful to pray the rosary and seek the intercession of the Blessed Mother.
Despite being outnumbered, the Christian fleet prevailed against the Turkish navy. Throughout the ages, Catholic popes and saints have recognized the rosary as a weapon of spiritual warfare. St. John Paul II called it “my favorite prayer.” During an exorcism, St. Dominic, with the help of our lady, forced the demons to reveal that “nobody who perseveres in saying the rosary will be damned, because she obtains for her servants the grace of true contrition for their sins and by means of this, they obtain God’s forgiveness and mercy.”
October devotion is Tuesday, Oct. 19, 6-7 p.m. at church.
Mass times Oct. 15-21: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday 9 a.m.; Wednesday noon; Thursday 9 a.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass. Confessions Saturday 3:15-3:45 p.m. or by appointment.
— Shannara Johnson
