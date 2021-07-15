On the Feast Day of St. Maria Goretti, one of the youngest Catholic martyrs, Fr. Jon Schnobrich told us her story. In 1902, 11-year-old Maria sat on the steps of her home sewing when her 18-year-old neighbor Alessandro stopped by and attempted to rape her. When Maria fought back, he stabbed her 14 times. She died one day later in the hospital, but before she did, she forgave her killer.
Alessandro spent the next 30 years in prison. He remained unrepentant until one night, he dreamed that Maria approached him with a bouquet of white lilies, which burned his hands. He awoke a changed man. When he was released, he went to Maria’s mother begging her for forgiveness. She said, “If my daughter can forgive him, who am I to withhold forgiveness?”
When Maria was canonized (declared a saint) in 1950, more than 250,000 people showed up at St. Peter’s for the ceremony, and among them was Alessandro. He later joined a monastery as a lay brother and lived and worked there until his death. This story shows both the power of forgiveness and that nobody is beyond redemption as long as they draw breath.
Mass times July 16-22: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, noon. Adoration before Friday and Saturday Mass this week. Confessions Saturday 3:15-3:45 p.m. or by appointment.
— Shannara Johnson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.