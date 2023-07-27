In this week’s gospel, Father Paul Sayaha preached on a parable of Jesus. In it, there was a field. The slaves of the master went and sowed good seeds that sprouted and became wheat. Meanwhile, the enemy came and sowed weeds among the wheat. When the slaves saw this, they asked the master how he could let this happen. Sayaha noted how this is a common Christian trouble that before looking at what we did wrong, we first must blame God. The master, instead of losing his patience, says it was the enemy who caused this. When asked by the slaves if they should separate the two, he said “no,” lest they hurt the wheat. The master, Sayaha noted, is symbolic of God and an example of patience for us to take up. He saves his judgment and shows mercy, lest he cause more damage to the field. Like the master, let us be patient with one another and with God.
Mass times: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 and 10:30 Mass; Tuesday 5 p.m.; Wednesday noon; and Thursday 9 a.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass.
