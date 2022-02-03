1 Corinthians 12:31-13:13 is well known as St. Paul’s ode to love: “Love is patient, love is kind. It is not jealous, it is not pompous, it is not quick tempered, it does not brood over injury, it does not rejoice over wrongdoing but rejoices with the truth. It bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.”
Fr. Jon Schnobrich quoted Pope John Paul II as saying, “Do not be afraid of the demands of love.” In the original Greek the Bible was written in, there are four words for love. Agape is the kind of selfless, no-strings-attached love that only wants to give itself and is completely about the other person. Love is free, total, faithful, and fruitful. God is love. When we truly see Jesus, we recognize him as a man who is deeply in love with each one of us and is willing to lay down his life for us.
“Meditate on this,” said Schnobrich. “As Jesus is taking one step after another up Calvary, carrying the cross, he is thinking of you.”
Mass times Feb. 4-10: Friday, 9 a.m.; Saturday, 4 p.m.; Sunday, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Monday, no Mass; Tuesday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, noon; Thursday, 9 a.m.
— Shannara Johnson
