When Jesus mentions the temple in the Gospels, it’s often an analogy for the body, as in when he says, “Destroy this temple, and in three days I will raise it up.” When we receive Holy Communion, said Fr. Jon Schnobrich, for 15 to 20 minutes we become living tabernacles. There’s a direct connection between the Eucharist, the sacred heart of Jesus and our bodies as temples. The Eucharist is not a symbol of the flesh and blood of Jesus, it is his actual flesh and blood.
Eucharistic miracles followed by lab tests have shown that the sacred host turns into human heart tissue, blood type AB, from a male in his thirties whose body has experienced significant physical trauma. In Holy Communion, Jesus literally gives us his heart.
Join us for an overnight vigil to end abortion at church on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. On Dec. 1, the Supreme Court will hear the landmark case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health. Let’s gather and pray for the intentions of the anti-abortion movement and our unborn brothers and sisters.
There is no Mass on Friday.
— Shannara Johnson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.