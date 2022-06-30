Last Friday, we celebrated the Feast Day of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus. Our Lord wants to share every waking and sleeping moment of our lives, Fr. Jon Schnobrich reminded us. It’s important that we keep him in our prayers and thoughts as often as possible, not just when we go to Mass once a week.
As a Catholic, it’s easy to become enamored with stories of saints and miracles, but the core message is as simple as this: “Jesus just wants to be with you.”
It’s no coincidence that in Eucharistic miracles where the host turns into real flesh, labwork shows it is always human heart tissue with blood type AB, taken from a heart that was still beating. Jesus loves us so fiercely that he wants to share his heart with us, figuratively and literally. There is nothing more real than the love God has for us.
Receiving Holy Communion means to receive the divine love of the Father through the human heart of the Son.
Starting this week, Tuesday Mass will take place at 5 p.m. Mass times July 1-7: Friday, no Mass; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday, 5 p.m.; Wednesday, noon; Thursday, 9 a.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass. Confession: Saturdays 3:15-3:45 p.m., or by appointment.
— Shannara Johnson
