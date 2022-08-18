Jesus said in the gospel reading for this week, “Do you think that I have come to establish peace on the earth? No, I tell you, but division.”
Father Jon Schnobrich reconciled this harshness of Christ’s words with the kind portrayal we often hear about him. In a world that has fallen, we must not think that God’s love appears only in a kind way. This thought gives us cause to ask if God’s love is more than just kindness toward us?
Schnobrich notes from St. Thomas Aquinas that we receive God’s love according to our mode. God might be harsh, but he understands what we are faced with and must do what he can to “burn off the chaff.” Even if it is difficult, the church must imitate Christ and be understanding of others, so that she may better know how to love and divide us from sin.
Join us for classes on the Catholic faith on Thursday, Sept. 1, 6-7 p.m.
Mass times Aug. 18-23: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday 5 p.m.; Wednesday noon; and Thursday 9 a.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass. Confessions Saturday 3:15-3:45 p.m., or by appointment.
— Gabriel Lucier
