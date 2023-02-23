Father Sayaha Paul reminded us of two very important things this week. One is that both the Old Testament and the New Testament are united in Law and Narrative. Moses commands us in the Old to be holy and Christ commands us in the New to be perfect as they both say, God is. All the more, they tell us to love our neighbors and to love our enemies. In no other can we be holy and perfect. Violence, you can think, boils over and wrecks you as a person and everything that revolves around you. “An eye for an eye” might have been the so-called medicine prescribed for the ancient Israelites, but one can think they needed it as they were not yet a people with a clear identity and fell easily influenced to even more terrible violence if not permitted at least that. Christ knows we can and ought to be more. Our hearts are no longer hardened, but rather they are his and let us take the time to become increasingly his.
Mass times Feb. 24-March 2: Friday 9 a.m., Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m. and 10:30 Mass, Tuesday 5 p.m., Wednesday noon; Thursday 9 a.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass. Confessions: One hour-half before Sunday and Saturday masses, or by appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.