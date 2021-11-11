In Mark 12:41-44, Jesus watches as Jews make money offerings at the temple. One widow gives two small coins. Jesus tells the disciples that she did more than the rich people because “all of them have contributed out of their abundance; but she out of her poverty has put in everything she had.”
Pope John Paul II said, “Your being increases the more that you give it away.” You could call it spiritual physics, said Fr. Jon Schnobrich. If you want God to give you more of something, generously share what you have — whether it’s hope, faith, love or time. It even works with money. There are many miraculous stories where people took a leap of faith, and then out of nowhere money and other needed resources appeared. In contrast, our being decreases when we cling to the things we have and the stuff we own.
Help us send Aulani Morris to her chosen life as a nun. To raise funds, Fr. Paul will prepare a chicken curry dinner for takeout on Thursday, Dec. 18, 5:30 p.m., Crosby Center. To order, call or email the parish office by Nov. 14; suggested donation $12-plus per meal. I can vouch for Fr. Paul’s curry: It’s absolutely delicious!
Mass times Nov. 12-18: Friday no Mass; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday 9 a.m.; Wednesday noon; Thursday 9 a.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is one hour before daily and Saturday Mass. Confessions Saturday 3:15-3:45 p.m., or by appointment.
Reach us at mostholynamevt.org, mhnj@vermontcatholic.org or 888-3318, weekdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
— Shannara Johnson
