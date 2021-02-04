The Gospel reading last week was Mark 1:21-28, where Jesus drives out an unclean spirit, and the people wonder, “What is this? A new teaching with authority. He commands even the unclean spirits and they obey him.”
In his homily, the Rev. Jon Schnobrich pointed out that whenever the church is given the authority, it is to serve. Referring to the 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Fr. Jon said the church has never and will never condemn anyone to hell; the solution to abortion is truth and mercy.
He also emphasized that human life and human dignity are moral issues before they are political issues — just like we are Catholics before our affiliation with any political party.
Mass times Feb. 5-11: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 9 p.m.; Sunday 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday 9 a.m.; Wednesday noon; and Thursday 9 a.m.
Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is held one hour before daily Mass and before 4 p.m. Saturday Mass reconciliation, 3:15-3:45 p.m., or by appointment.
Contact: 802-888-3318, weekdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.; mostholynamevt.org, holysaints@comcast.net.
— Shannara Johnson
