On Easter Sunday Father Jon Schnobrich encouraged us to ask, “Where do you find hope?” Many of us take hope in whatever finite thing here but are too afraid to take hope in eternal life to come and in the resurrection to come. The late Pope Benedict XVI said that it would be like plunging into a pool of eternal love and vastness of being, simply living fully. We ought to let heaven and the resurrection be a hope for us, as the hope of both has been opened by the resurrection of our Lord.
Schnobrich then shared a tradition that shared when Christ was resurrected, he went first to his own mother. Mary was the one who most fully loved her son and the one who gave birth to our hope. She is a model for us to follow, as she always had the end in mind when going about her life: eternity with her son, Jesus Christ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.