For the Solemnity of Mary, Holy Mother of God, Fr. Jon Schnobrich talked about Mary’s divine motherhood when he said, “If we are part of God’s family through Baptism, it means God is our father, Jesus is our brother, and Mary is our mother.”
He pointed out how Jesus, dying on the cross, said to Mary and his disciple John, “Behold, your son. Behold, your mother.” With that, he gave Mary as a spiritual mother to all of us. Since we are the mystical body of Christ, we are all spiritually born of Mary, and she nurtures our supernatural life. This is not some abstract “motherhood,” said Fr. Jon. On the contrary, it’s very concrete and personal.
Join us on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m. at the Crosby Center for an important presentation on Proposition 5 by Mary Hahn-Beerworth of Vermont Right to Life. Article 22 is a proposed amendment to the Vermont Constitution on reproductive autonomy that is a crucial issue for Christians and will be up for your vote this November.
Mass times for Jan. 7-13: On Friday, Jan. 7, there is no Mass, Saturday, Jan. 8 is at 4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 9, is at 8 and 10:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 10 there is no Mass, Tuesday, Jan. 11 and Wednesday, Jan. 12 are at noon, and Thursday, Jan. 13 is at 9 a.m.
— Shannara Johnson
