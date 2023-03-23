Father Sayaha Paul preached this past Sunday on Jesus healing the blind man of St. John’s Gospel. The Pharisees had arrogantly held that the man correcting them was born blind because of sin. Their own sin blinded them to the fact what goodness was, and that man was an icon of God.
Paul said that sin causes us to be blind to the dignity of others as human beings. Our vision is no longer iconographic, but pornographic. It also causes us to be blind to God, with us preferring one treasure and master over him. God himself becomes blind because of our sin because the image has been muddled by its defects.
