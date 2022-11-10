Father Jon Schnobrich preached this week on the topic of death. When we die, our soul is separated from our bodies. We go to the judgment compared to how we lived in relation to Christ. If you have blemishes, you go to purgatory.
If you are far removed from the image of Christ, then perhaps you may go to eternal damnation. If you lived a holy life, you would go to that heavenly banquet sooner than those going to purgatory. Those in purgatory look upon Christ as St. Peter did during the passion, and weep for their sins. They undergo the spiritual fires of purgatory. When cleansed, they enter heaven. May we, as Schnobrich told us, pray for the souls of those in purgatory so they may be relieved of pain. Settle always for heaven.
Mass times Nov. 11-Nov. 17: Friday 9 a.m., Saturday 4 p.m., Sunday 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday 5 p.m., Wednesday noon, and Thursday 9 a.m. The adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is one hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass with confessions: One half-hour before Sunday and Saturday masses, or by appointment.
— Gabriel Lucier
