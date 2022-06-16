In Kings 19:9a, 11-16, Elijah is told by God to “Go outside and stand on the mountain because the Lord will be passing by.” A strong wind came, “but the Lord was not in the wind.” Then came an earthquake, “but the Lord was not in the earthquake.” Then there was fire, “but the Lord was not in the fire.” Finally, there was a tiny whispering sound, and Elijah recognized the presence of the Lord.
Scripture challenges us to be sensitive to our physical and spiritual senses, said Fr. Jon Schnobrich. Some saints were known to emanate a sweet fragrance, some could hear mystical music or taste a special sweetness in the Eucharist. How many times during the day do we miss the presence of God, that tiny whispering voice speaking to us? We can catch tiny glimpses of Jesus in holy people and even in each other, but the full encounter with him must wait until after our death.
An outdoor office will be held on Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19.
Mass times June 17-23: Friday, 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, noon; Thursday, 9 a.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass. Confession: Saturdays 3:15-3:45 p.m., or by appointment.
— Shannara Johnson
