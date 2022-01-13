On Sunday, Jan. 9, we celebrated the Feast Day of the Baptism of the Lord, which commemorates the baptism of Jesus in the Jordan River by John the Baptist. It’s important to note that Jesus Christ didn’t need to be baptized because he was already sinless. Through his baptism, he conferred upon the water the true power of the sacrament of Baptism, which “takes away the sin of the world.”
Christ’s baptism foreshadowed our own baptism to a degree. At Jesus’s baptism, God proclaimed him “my beloved Son” and we become God’s adopted children. At Jesus’s baptism, the heavens were opened while at ours, heaven was opened to us.
On Sunday, Jan. 16, at 2 p.m., join Eileen George Prayer Group at the Crosby Center.
If you’ve reserved a plate of Fr. Sahaya Paul Sebastian’s famous chicken curry, pickup is Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Crosby Center.
— Shannara Johnson
