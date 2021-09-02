The Pharisees criticized Jesus for letting the disciples eat with unwashed hands, which was against Jewish religious law. In response, Jesus called them hypocrites and quoted Isaiah, “This people honor me with their lips, but their hearts are far from me, in vain do they worship me, teaching as doctrines human precepts.”
In our religious life, how often do we just go through the motions, said Fr. Jon Schnobrich, and our heart is not in it? We dutifully go to Mass on Sundays, “fulfilling our obligation,” and before we go to bed, we “have to get that rosary in.”
What God desires from us is our hearts; the externals are meant to serve the greater goal to lead us into holy communion with God. He wants us to come to him as we are — not just our pious, shiny parts but the “stinky stink” that we’d rather hide from others and even ourselves. He loves us, warts and all. He wants us to come and be with him because by Jesus’s blood he has washed us clean.
Mass times Sept. 3-9: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 and 10:30 a.m.; no Masses Monday through Thursday (presbyteral days for all priests in the diocese).
The parish office will be closed on Monday. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass. Confessions Saturday 3:15-3:45 p.m. or by appointment.
— Shannara Johnson
