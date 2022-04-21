Holy Week went by in a flurry of activity. Monday and Tuesday, parishioners participated in 40 hours of adoration in front of the Blessed Sacrament, culminating in the monthly ALIVE event with prayer, worship music and adoration. On Wednesday, Fr. Jon Schnobrich held the Tenebrae, or Service of Shadows, a very sad and somber service during which more and more lights are extinguished until the attendees sit in darkness.
On Holy Thursday, evening Mass was followed by a three-hour vigil to keep watch with Jesus in the garden. After Good Friday service, another somber affair with an empty tabernacle, we celebrated Christ’s resurrection at the incredibly joyful Saturday Easter vigil, at which six kids and adults were baptized and six adults confirmed, and two well-attended Easter Sunday Masses.
There is a free community soup lunch Saturday, April 23, noon-2 p.m., at the Crosby Center.
Mass times April 22-28: Friday, 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, no Mass; Thursday, noon. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass.
— Shannara Johnson
