Last week’s Gospel reading was John 4:5–42. Jesus crosses through Samaria and asks a woman at a well for a drink. Then he offers her “the living water,” which will quench her thirst forever.
Fr. Jon explained that at that time, Samaria was, in the eyes of Jews, an “unclean” place of pagans and heathens. Just passing through that land and interacting with the population would render a person unclean.
Jesus doesn’t care. He walks straight through and even asks a woman to let him drink from the same vessel she uses. The life-giving water Jesus then offers the woman is communion with God, which we can achieve through our love and faith. God has planted a deep longing for him into our souls.
Many of us try to quench that spiritual thirst with a romantic relationship — and then crush our partner with the vastness of our desire because no human can fill the God-shaped hole we have in our hearts. If we instead let God fill that desire, we become so full of love that we can be a gift to others.
Announcement: Due to coronavirus, the obligation to attend Mass has been temporarily lifted by the Diocese. All church-related events are canceled. As of March 15, Mass will still be held, though that may be subject to change. Look for updates.
Mass schedule, March. 20-26: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday 8:15 a.m. (BJAMS); Thursday 9 a.m.
More information at mostholy namevt.org, 802-888-3318 (parish office, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.), holysaints@comcast.net.
— Shannara Johnson