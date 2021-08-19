Fr. Jon Schnobrich talked about Jesus’s parable of the king who mercifully forgives a servant his debts, but the servant refuses to forgive the debt of a fellow man and throws him into prison until he should pay his debt. The king, outraged, does the same to the first servant. He says, “You wicked slave! I forgave you all that debt because you pleaded with me. Should you not have had mercy on your fellow-slave as I’ve had mercy on you?”
Jesus tells us that we as his disciples must forgive everyone their sins so God will forgive us ours. If we hold on to our grudges, we will suffer. Only an unburdened heart can enter heaven. The infinite ocean of God’s mercy frees the heart from attachments and washes it clean from all sin. The Sacrament of Reconciliation expands our finite hearts, as a gift from the Father.
Weekly Rite of Christian Initiation classes start Tuesday, Aug. 31, 6 p.m., at the Crosby Center. If you’re interested in becoming a Catholic or renewing your faith, contact the parish office.
Mass times Aug. 20-26: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday 9 a.m., Wednesday noon, and Thursday 9 a.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass. Confessions Saturday 3:15-3:45 p.m. or by appointment.
— Shannara Johnson
