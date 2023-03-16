For this week’s gospel, Father Robert Murphy preached on the scene of Jesus and the Samaritan woman at the well. Many centuries before, the Israelites were wandering in the desert and were complaining to God that they lacked any water. Their previous lives in slavery were seen as more attractive.
Like them, we may prefer slavery over that of God and fear that God is not for us. This God who is omnibenevolent, who should be trusted above all other things with your life.
The Samaritan woman at the well is the opposite of the Israelites. She did not seek after water. Instead, she sought the eternal water that does not run out, which is the spirit. The spirit provides us with grace. The Samaritan woman asked Jesus for this water, and we ought to do the same.
Mass times March 17-March 23: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday 5 p.m.; Wednesday noon; and Thursday 9 a.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass.
