In the first Gospel reading of this Lenten season (Luke 9:22-25), Jesus says, “If any want to become my followers, let them deny themselves and take up their cross daily and follow me. For those who want to save their life will lose it, and those who lose their life for my sake will save it. What does it profit them if they gain the whole world but lose or forfeit themselves?”
In this Bible passage, Jesus places the cross before us and asks us to pick it up, said Fr. Jon Schnobrich. He wants us to gain life, but life in the light of the revelation is not just about being alive, it’s about being animated with the divine. For this to happen, we must die to ourselves and follow him.
Every Friday at 5 p.m. during Lent, join us at church for the singing of the “The Chaplet of Divine Mercy in Song” and “Stations of the Cross,” followed by bring your own meal and episodes of “The Chosen” at the Crosby Center.
On Sunday, March 20, 2 p.m., the Eileen George Prayer Group meets at the Crosby Center, which is also the site of a free community soup lunch, Saturday, March 26, noon-2 p.m.
Mass times March 11-17: Friday, 9 a.m.; Saturday, 4 p.m.; Sunday, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, noon; and Thursday, 9 a.m.
Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass. Confession: 3:15-3:45 p.m. on Saturdays at church or by appointment.
— Shannara Johnson
