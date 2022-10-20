Father Sayaha Paul urged us this week to be persistent in prayer. In the gospel, we read the parable of the woman who kept asking an unjust judge to answer her plea. The judge eventually answered her plea. If an unjust judge shall listen to the persistent woman, then all the much more will God listen to the one persistent in prayer.
If he does not answer the first or second time, Father Paul told us to keep going as Naaman the leper kept going. Naaman was told to wash himself to get rid of his leprosy. He did it multiple times, but on the seventh time, his leprosy was cured.
The heart of our lord is huge. Only keep a faith as small as a mustard seed; avoid spiritual discouragement and pray without ceasing. What you ask shall be answered.
Mass times Oct. 21-27: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m. and 10:30 mass; Tuesday 5 p.m.; Wednesday noon; Thursday 9 a.m.
Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass. Confessions: 30 minutes before Sunday and Saturday masses, or by appointment.
— Gabriel Lucier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.