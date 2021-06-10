Last Sunday, on the Feast Day of Corpus Christi, Fr. Jon Schnobrich shared quotes about the Holy Eucharist from saints like St. Maximilian Kolbe, who was interred at the Auschwitz concentration camp. When a prisoner escaped, 10 men were picked to be starved to death as a deterrent, and Kolbe offered to take the place of one of them.
In the starvation bunker, the saintly Franciscan priest led the prisoners in prayer and survived for two weeks without food and water; he was killed by lethal injection. He said, “If angels could be jealous of men, they would be so for one reason: Holy Communion.”
The parish picnic and farewell party for Fr. Joseph is Saturday, June 26, after 4 p.m. Mass.
A memorial for deacon Tom Cooney will be held Saturday, July 10, 11 a.m., at St. Monica’s in Barre. We’ll offer bus transfer from the Holy Cross church at no charge; sign up at the office.
A pilgrimage bus trip to the National Shrine of Divine Mercy in Stockbridge, Mass., is planned for Saturday, Aug. 7. There will be a $40 charge for the trip; call the office to sign up.
Mass times June 11-17: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday 9 a.m.; Wednesday noon; Thursday 9 a.m. Daily Adoration before Mass, except Sundays. Confessions on Saturdays 3:15-3:45 p.m. or by appointment.
Contact us at mostholynamevt.org, mhnj@vermontcatholic.org or 802-888-3318.
— Shannara Johnson
