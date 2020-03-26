Due to the COVID-19 risks, all public celebrations of the Catholic Mass, all sacraments and devotions are suspended until April 15, at which time the situation will be reassessed. The church will be open every day, 8 a.m. to noon, for solitary prayer and devotion. If several people are present, make sure to give each other space and refrain from hugging or touching.
If you need the sacrament of the sick, contact the parish office or rectory (802-888-3318 or holy saints@comcast.net). Confessions are only held by appointment at this time.
You can watch a live-streamed Mass from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington at vermontcatholic.org. It is held daily at 12:05 p.m. and on Sundays at 10 a.m.
Last week’s responsorial Psalm was Psalm 23, “The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. In verdant pastures, he gives me repose; beside restful waters he leads me; he refreshes my soul. He guides me in right paths for his name’s sake. Even though I walk in the dark valley, I fear no evil; for you are at my side, with your rod and your staff that give me courage. You spread the table before me in the sight of my foes; you anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows. Only goodness and kindness follow me all the days of my life; and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord for years to come.”
Through the intercession of our Blessed Mother, let us pray for the end of the coronavirus pandemic.
— Shannara Johnson