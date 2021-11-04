There are 14 Bible verses about Jesus’ healing on the Sabbath, something that infuriated the Pharisees, who strictly observed Mosaic law. Here we see the link between love and freedom, said Fr. Jon Schnobrich. The Pharisees believed that the more rigidly they followed the law, the more righteous they’d be in the eyes of God.
The Torah itself almost became an idol to them. On the other hand, Christ’s message is one of love and charity that animates the whole life of a Christian. If we let the “Pharisee way” take over our spirit, we become judgmental toward our brothers and sisters instead of loving them. Jesus didn’t abolish the law, he fulfilled it, said Fr. Jon. It is our responsibility to love everyone, without exception, because love conquers all.
On Dec. 3-5, there will be a men’s retreat at St. Anne’s Shrine, Isle La Motte; cost is $100. Sign up by Nov. 20.
There will be an opportunity for Catholic men to join the Knights of Columbus at the first-ever exemplification of charity, unity and fraternity event on Wednesday, Nov. 17. If you’re interested, contact Mike Noonan through the parish office.
— Shannara Johnson
