Morrisville, VT (05661)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 85F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.