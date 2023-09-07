Father Paul Sayaha preached on the word of Jeremiah the prophet, who lamented, “You duped me, O Lord, and I let myself be duped.” Sahaya wrote his dissertation on this verse. It is a verse of pain. God called Jeremiah to be a prophet and all he can say as one is “violence and outrage.”
Jeremiah laments his birth, like so many other prophets, such as Job and Elijah. He could not think like God does, as Christ told Peter in his famous rebuke. If one wishes to think like God, to follow Christ, he must deny himself, pick up his own cross and follow him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.