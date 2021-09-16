In Luke 6:41–42, Jesus says, “(How) can you say to your neighbor, ‘Friend, let me take out the speck in your eye’ when you yourself do not see the log in your own eye? You hypocrite, first take the log out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to take the speck out of your neighbor’s eye.”
There can be no room for gossip, judging, and griping about others in the heart of a Christian, said Fr. Jon Schnobrich. The pandemic has brought out a lot of judgment in people. The vaccinated judge the unvaccinated and vice versa — without any knowledge of their lives and backgrounds. One person had a pregnant friend who lost her child after getting the shot, so they don’t want to get the vaccine. Another watched a loved one die in a nursing home without their family members and wants people to get vaccinated. We are so unsympathetic to the stories of others. The above Gospel reading is an invitation to understand someone’s situation before judging them.
Mass times Sept. 17-23: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday noon; Wednesday, no Mass; Thursday noon. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass. Confessions Saturday 3:15–3:45 p.m. or by appointment.
— Shannara Johnson
