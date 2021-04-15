Last week’s Gospel reading was the story of the Doubting Thomas. (John 20:19–31)
Fr. Jon Schnobrich said we all have interior wounds. It is sad how many Catholics avoid the sacrament of reconciliation and prefer to carry those wounds around for years or even decades.
Unattended and untreated, they can get infected and start festering.
Christians can get stunted in their development if they refuse to open up to God and let him heal their wounds and instead follow the same self-protective illusion as our first parents who tried to hide from God after they sinned.
One of the most important things to heal our wounds is forgiveness. We all have suffered in our lives, but God can transform this suffering so we can experience the depth of his love for us. “Where sin abounds, mercy abounds even more.”
Save the dates: April 17, 5-6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Annual Steak Dinner (takeout) with baked potato, veggies and roll. $12 per person. Call Cliff Randall at 802-888-5030 to pre-order. April 18, 1p.m., Eileen George Prayer Group at Crosby Center. Pray for her intercession for a miracle.
Mass times April 16-22: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday 9 a.m.; Wednesday noon; and Thursday 9 a.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament one hour before weekday and Saturday Masses. Reconciliation Saturdays, 3:15-3:45 p.m., or by appointment.
More at mostholynamevt.org, mhnj@vermontcatholic.org and 888-3318.
— Shannara Johnson
